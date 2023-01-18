TKC (Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.) climbed 8.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) stock priced at $4.91, up 8.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.95 and dropped to $4.6815 before settling in for the closing price of $4.35. TKC’s price has ranged from $2.33 to $5.32 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 20.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.70%. With a float of $478.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $871.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18999 employees.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.00% during the next five years compared to 26.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Looking closely at Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s (TKC) raw stochastic average was set at 76.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.37. However, in the short run, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.87. Second resistance stands at $5.05. The third major resistance level sits at $5.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.34.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.32 billion, the company has a total of 880,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,160 M while annual income is 582,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 818,170 K while its latest quarter income was 133,690 K.