Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.89% last month.

January 17, 2023, Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) trading session started at the price of $1.88, that was 13.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3299 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. A 52-week range for TGL has been $1.51 – $19.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -44.30%. With a float of $9.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 92 workers is very important to gauge.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Treasure Global Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Treasure Global Inc. is 35.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 1,046,431. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,702,899 shares at a rate of $0.61, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 202,899 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $811,596. This insider now owns 1,702,899 shares in total.

Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

Technical Analysis of Treasure Global Inc. (TGL)

The latest stats from [Treasure Global Inc., TGL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.55 million was superior to 0.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Treasure Global Inc.’s (TGL) raw stochastic average was set at 15.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.3000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.5600. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6000. The third support level lies at $1.3400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Key Stats

There are 17,288K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.24 million. As of now, sales total 79,670 K while income totals -11,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,560 K while its last quarter net income were -3,670 K.