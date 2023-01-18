Search
Steve Mayer
UDR Inc. (UDR) is 1.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $39.99, plunging -0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.56 and dropped to $39.84 before settling in for the closing price of $40.46. Within the past 52 weeks, UDR’s price has moved between $37.18 and $60.01.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 6.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 137.40%. With a float of $323.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1219 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.97, operating margin of +10.51, and the pretax margin is +12.58.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Residential industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 808,784. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $40.44, taking the stock ownership to the 984,716 shares.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.62 while generating a return on equity of 4.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Trading Performance Indicators

UDR Inc. (UDR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UDR Inc. (UDR)

The latest stats from [UDR Inc., UDR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.79 million was inferior to 2.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, UDR Inc.’s (UDR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.90. The third major resistance level sits at $41.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.46. The third support level lies at $39.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.17 billion based on 325,542K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,291 M and income totals 150,020 K. The company made 391,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.

