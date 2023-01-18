Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On January 17, 2023, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) opened at $0.6666, higher 17.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.869 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for BBIG have ranged from $0.41 to $3.73 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -9.40% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $187.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.59 million.

In an organization with 45 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.95 million. That was better than the volume of 7.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 45.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6405, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4388. However, in the short run, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8893. Second resistance stands at $0.9837. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6803, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5657. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4713.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are currently 233,141K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 132.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,790 K according to its annual income of -713,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,535 K and its income totaled -372,948 K.