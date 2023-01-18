WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,003 M

On January 17, 2023, WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) opened at $95.92, lower -0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.42 and dropped to $94.70 before settling in for the closing price of $95.75. Price fluctuations for WEC have ranged from $80.82 to $108.39 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 2.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.40% at the time writing. With a float of $315.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6938 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.30, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +18.02.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of WEC Energy Group Inc. is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 92,708. In this transaction Director of this company sold 950 shares at a rate of $97.59, taking the stock ownership to the 21,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s President and CEO sold 5,000 for $97.18, making the entire transaction worth $485,879. This insider now owns 24,601 shares in total.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +15.65 while generating a return on equity of 12.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.38% during the next five years compared to 6.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

The latest stats from [WEC Energy Group Inc., WEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was inferior to 1.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s (WEC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $97.11. The third major resistance level sits at $97.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.63.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Key Stats

There are currently 315,435K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,316 M according to its annual income of 1,302 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,003 M and its income totaled 302,300 K.