Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) average volume reaches $888.90K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) on January 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.25, plunging -2.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. Within the past 52 weeks, XERS’s price has moved between $0.97 and $2.95.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 115.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.30%. With a float of $132.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 294 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.44, operating margin of -212.66, and the pretax margin is -247.48.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is 2.68%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 29,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,528,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s insider bought 100,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $140,380. This insider now owns 1,508,064 shares in total.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -247.48 while generating a return on equity of -190.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Looking closely at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s (XERS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3316, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6967. However, in the short run, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2833. Second resistance stands at $1.3167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1433.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 152.74 million based on 135,531K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 49,590 K and income totals -122,730 K. The company made 29,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.