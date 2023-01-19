1.90% volatility in Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $68.86, down -1.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.15 and dropped to $67.32 before settling in for the closing price of $68.83. Over the past 52 weeks, JCI has traded in a range of $45.52-$77.82.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.40%. With a float of $685.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $688.60 million.

In an organization with 102000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 1,877,885. In this transaction EVP Chief Digital & Customer O of this company sold 28,825 shares at a rate of $65.15, taking the stock ownership to the 8,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s EVP Chief Digital & Customer O sold 1,194 for $66.16, making the entire transaction worth $78,995. This insider now owns 11,902 shares in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.88) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.45% during the next five years compared to 25.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.99 million. That was better than the volume of 2.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 93.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.18. However, in the short run, Johnson Controls International plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.84. Second resistance stands at $69.91. The third major resistance level sits at $70.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.18.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.23 billion has total of 686,704K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,299 M in contrast with the sum of 1,532 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,725 M and last quarter income was 761,000 K.