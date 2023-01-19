Search
Sana Meer

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Open at price of $1.64: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights

As on January 18, 2023, Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.23% to $1.78. During the day, the stock rose to $1.85 and sunk to $1.64 before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATXG posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$656.54.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5478.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 126 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.26, operating margin was -0.45 and Pretax Margin of +0.80.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. Addentax Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.54%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.61.

Addentax Group Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.10%.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.26.

In the same vein, ATXG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Addentax Group Corp., ATXG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.28 million was lower the volume of 2.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.2160.

