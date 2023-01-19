AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) recent quarterly performance of -7.58% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 18, 2023, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) had a quiet start as it plunged -23.75% to $1.22. During the day, the stock rose to $1.60 and sunk to $1.17 before settling in for the price of $1.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRI posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$6.10.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -130.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1537, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7781.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm Products industry. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.27%, in contrast to 8.20% institutional ownership.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -141.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -130.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in the upcoming year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, AGRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

Going through the that latest performance of [AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., AGRI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.91 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.1815.

Raw Stochastic average of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 180.64% that was higher than 99.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.