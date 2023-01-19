Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) 14-day ATR is 1.64: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) flaunted slowness of -1.22% at $87.80, as the Stock market unbolted on January 18, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $89.7499 and sunk to $87.72 before settling in for the price of $88.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKAM posted a 52-week range of $76.28-$123.25.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.65.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.58, operating margin was +23.32 and Pretax Margin of +21.04.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Akamai Technologies Inc. industry. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 17, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 282 shares at the rate of 88.86, making the entire transaction reach 25,059 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,979. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 13, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 283 for 88.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,046. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,697 in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.31) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +18.83 while generating a return on equity of 14.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.13, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.77.

In the same vein, AKAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.12, a figure that is expected to reach 1.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Akamai Technologies Inc., AKAM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.19 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.52% that was lower than 29.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.