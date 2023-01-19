Search
Sana Meer
Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) 14-day ATR is 0.19: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Analyst Insights

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) started the day on January 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -6.61% at $2.40. During the day, the stock rose to $2.64 and sunk to $2.40 before settling in for the price of $2.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIRD posted a 52-week range of $2.14-$14.24.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $358.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.03.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 710 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.18, operating margin was -11.85 and Pretax Margin of -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. Allbirds Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 52.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,693 shares at the rate of 2.87, making the entire transaction reach 16,339 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 185,320. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 12,932 for 2.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,115. This particular insider is now the holder of 333,758 in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.15.

In the same vein, BIRD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.76% that was lower than 71.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

