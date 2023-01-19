Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 14-day ATR is 0.55: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on January 18, 2023, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) started slowly as it slid -4.23% to $21.96. During the day, the stock rose to $22.785 and sunk to $21.94 before settling in for the price of $22.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASB posted a 52-week range of $17.45-$25.78.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.25.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.80 and Pretax Margin of +41.13.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Associated Banc-Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 81.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 10,941 shares at the rate of 24.68, making the entire transaction reach 270,015 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,510. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 07, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 12,000 for 24.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 291,785. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,485 in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +32.87 while generating a return on equity of 8.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc-Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.29, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.72.

In the same vein, ASB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Associated Banc-Corp, ASB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.28 million was better the volume of 1.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.31% that was lower than 30.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.