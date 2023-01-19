Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) EPS growth this year is -29.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) open the trading on January 18, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.97% to $37.77. During the day, the stock rose to $38.8786 and sunk to $37.43 before settling in for the price of $38.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSY posted a 52-week range of $26.32-$45.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $310.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $218.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.54.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Bentley Systems Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.80%, in contrast to 36.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Director sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 36.82, making the entire transaction reach 1,288,532 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 502,204. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Director sold 3,000 for 40.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,627. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,544 in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.71.

In the same vein, BSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

[Bentley Systems Incorporated, BSY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.80% that was lower than 41.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.