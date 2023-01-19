Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) 20 Days SMA touch -15.16%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 18, 2023, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) had a quiet start as it plunged -26.53% to $0.44. During the day, the stock rose to $0.58 and sunk to $0.4112 before settling in for the price of $0.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRSH posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$3.88.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6553.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -491.91, operating margin was -884.36 and Pretax Margin of -986.55.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 84.08%, in contrast to 10.64% institutional ownership.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -986.55.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.09.

Technical Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bruush Oral Care Inc., BRSH]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.3 million was inferior to the volume of 0.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0899.

Raw Stochastic average of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 212.28% that was higher than 164.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.