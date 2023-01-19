Camden Property Trust (CPT) went down -2.11% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on January 18, 2023, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) started slowly as it slid -2.11% to $115.26. During the day, the stock rose to $118.0534 and sunk to $115.18 before settling in for the price of $117.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPT posted a 52-week range of $107.90-$175.69.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 138.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $131.03.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1700 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.74, operating margin was +19.59 and Pretax Margin of +27.23.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Camden Property Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.98%, in contrast to 99.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s EVP – Real Estate Investments sold 10,292 shares at the rate of 112.57, making the entire transaction reach 1,158,551 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,667. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 04, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,332 for 112.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,943. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,110 in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +26.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 138.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camden Property Trust (CPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.17, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.11.

In the same vein, CPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Camden Property Trust, CPT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.74 million was lower the volume of 0.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.21% While, its Average True Range was 2.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.99% that was higher than 29.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.