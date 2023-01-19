CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) PE Ratio stood at $6.89: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE: CIXX) open the trading on January 18, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.09% to $11.50. During the day, the stock rose to $11.70 and sunk to $11.41 before settling in for the price of $11.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIXX posted a 52-week range of $8.50-$20.93.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.25.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2416 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.02, operating margin was +33.34 and Pretax Margin of +21.35.

CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. CI Financial Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.54%, in contrast to 47.24% institutional ownership.

CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.91 while generating a return on equity of 25.82.

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE: CIXX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CI Financial Corp. (CIXX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72.

In the same vein, CIXX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.67.

Technical Analysis of CI Financial Corp. (CIXX)

[CI Financial Corp., CIXX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.10% that was lower than 46.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.