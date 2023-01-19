CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,381 M

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $9.05, down -0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.25 and dropped to $9.02 before settling in for the closing price of $9.13. Over the past 52 weeks, COMM has traded in a range of $5.56-$13.73.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 11.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.20%. With a float of $203.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.69, operating margin of +3.41, and the pretax margin is -6.22.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of CommScope Holding Company Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 93.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 149,730. In this transaction SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 11,868 shares at a rate of $12.62, taking the stock ownership to the 167,393 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s EVP & CFO bought 17,700 for $10.69, making the entire transaction worth $189,209. This insider now owns 244,009 shares in total.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.29) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -5.39 while generating a return on equity of -40.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.70% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s (COMM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s (COMM) raw stochastic average was set at 33.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.23 in the near term. At $9.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.77.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.76 billion has total of 208,350K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,587 M in contrast with the sum of -462,600 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,381 M and last quarter income was 22,900 K.