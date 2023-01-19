Ford Motor Company (F) Moves -2.05% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) started the day on January 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.05% at $12.41. During the day, the stock rose to $12.85 and sunk to $12.40 before settling in for the price of $12.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $10.61-$25.13.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -2.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.02 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.94 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.46.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 183000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.00, operating margin was +3.69 and Pretax Margin of +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Chief Transform. & Quality Off sold 29,821 shares at the rate of 13.97, making the entire transaction reach 416,617 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 224,978. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s President, Ford Blue sold 25,892 for 12.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 321,340. This particular insider is now the holder of 511,605 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.61, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 64.01.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), its last 5-days Average volume was 63.2 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 56.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.37% that was lower than 46.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.