Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Open at price of $5.43: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Markets

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) started the day on January 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.98% at $5.21. During the day, the stock rose to $5.50 and sunk to $5.21 before settling in for the price of $5.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $3.82-$30.89.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 49.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $412.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.30.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.70.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.91% that was lower than 89.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) return on Assets touches 10.75: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Shaun Noe -
Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) started the day on January 18, 2023, with a price increase of 0.68% at $24.99. During the day, the...
Read more

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is predicted to post EPS of -0.11 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Sana Meer -
Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) open the trading on January 18, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.70% to $4.29. During the day,...
Read more

Curis Inc. (CRIS) EPS growth this year is 19.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 18, 2023, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.98% to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.