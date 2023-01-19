Investors must take note of Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) performance last week, which was -5.58%.

January 17, 2023, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) trading session started at the price of $4.55, that was -3.72% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.59 and dropped to $4.365 before settling in for the closing price of $4.57. A 52-week range for PBI has been $2.30 – $6.60.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.80%. With a float of $161.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.54, operating margin of +4.23, and the pretax margin is -0.20.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 54,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 45,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $86,918. This insider now owns 101,930 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.10 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -45.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 82.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.54 in the near term. At $4.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. The third support level lies at $4.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

There are 174,004K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 789.10 million. As of now, sales total 3,674 M while income totals -1,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 830,910 K while its last quarter net income were 5,490 K.