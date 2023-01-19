Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.45

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) started the day on January 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.87% at $466.89. During the day, the stock rose to $483.47 and sunk to $466.52 before settling in for the price of $470.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LRCX posted a 52-week range of $299.59-$717.40.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $449.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $446.58.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 17700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.62, operating margin was +31.14 and Pretax Margin of +30.22.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Lam Research Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Director sold 880 shares at the rate of 429.72, making the entire transaction reach 378,154 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,762. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 21, Company’s Executive Vice President & CTO sold 3,540 for 450.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,593,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,672 in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $9.53) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +26.80 while generating a return on equity of 74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.80% and is forecasted to reach 27.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 16.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.39, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.51. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.83.

In the same vein, LRCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 34.87, a figure that is expected to reach 9.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 27.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.26 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.89% While, its Average True Range was 16.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.44% that was lower than 54.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.