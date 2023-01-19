Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) to new highs

On January 17, 2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) opened at $243.79, lower -3.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $244.35 and dropped to $236.135 before settling in for the closing price of $245.36. Price fluctuations for ADP have ranged from $192.26 to $274.92 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.40% at the time writing. With a float of $414.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $414.60 million.

The firm has a total of 60000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.86, operating margin of +23.05, and the pretax margin is +23.06.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Automatic Data Processing Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 1,243,375. In this transaction Corporate VP of this company sold 5,075 shares at a rate of $245.00, taking the stock ownership to the 32,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 37,594 for $241.29, making the entire transaction worth $9,071,170. This insider now owns 44,481 shares in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.79) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +17.87 while generating a return on equity of 66.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.85% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.22, a number that is poised to hit 1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Automatic Data Processing Inc., ADP], we can find that recorded value of 1.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.58.

During the past 100 days, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) raw stochastic average was set at 32.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $249.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $233.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $242.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $247.30. The third major resistance level sits at $250.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $233.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $230.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $225.61.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Key Stats

There are currently 414,828K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 97.78 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,498 M according to its annual income of 2,949 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,216 M and its income totaled 779,000 K.