Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) recent quarterly performance of 14.48% is not showing the real picture

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) started the day on January 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.80% at $63.09. During the day, the stock rose to $65.80 and sunk to $63.03 before settling in for the price of $63.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPX posted a 52-week range of $48.20-$78.09.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 215.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.07.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 4800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.42, operating margin was +40.19 and Pretax Margin of +39.42.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director sold 3,587 shares at the rate of 62.52, making the entire transaction reach 224,259 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,470. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Director sold 7,635 for 75.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 572,778. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,522 in total.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $4.4) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +30.24 while generating a return on equity of 111.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 215.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 68.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.74, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.44.

In the same vein, LPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.75 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.67% While, its Average True Range was 1.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.50% that was lower than 43.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.