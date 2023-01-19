No matter how cynical the overall market is IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) performance over the last week is recorded 3.08%

As on January 18, 2023, IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.35% to $1.34. During the day, the stock rose to $1.40 and sunk to $1.29 before settling in for the price of $1.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICCM posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$4.73.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2057, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6090.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. It has generated 243,023 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -581,128. The stock had 9.92 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.04, operating margin was -234.99 and Pretax Margin of -239.13.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. IceCure Medical Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.59%, in contrast to 7.28% institutional ownership.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -239.13 while generating a return on equity of -64.80.

IceCure Medical Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.32.

In the same vein, ICCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IceCure Medical Ltd, ICCM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.62 million was lower the volume of 0.7 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.1810.

Raw Stochastic average of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.19% that was lower than 216.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.