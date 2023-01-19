No matter how cynical the overall market is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.47%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) flaunted slowness of -2.51% at $60.61, as the Stock market unbolted on January 18, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $62.98 and sunk to $60.50 before settling in for the price of $62.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMG posted a 52-week range of $39.06-$163.48.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -187.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.56.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2430 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.04, operating margin was +10.21 and Pretax Margin of -14.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company industry. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 70.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s Director sold 91,706 shares at the rate of 53.57, making the entire transaction reach 4,912,562 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,114,775. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s EVP and Interim CFO sold 1,659 for 53.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 89,067. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,694 in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.72) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -11.15 while generating a return on equity of -75.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -187.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84.

In the same vein, SMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.96, a figure that is expected to reach -1.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, SMG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.45% While, its Average True Range was 2.48.

Raw Stochastic average of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.34% that was lower than 56.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.