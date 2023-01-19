OWL (Blue Owl Capital Inc.) climbed 1.29 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) stock priced at $12.33, up 1.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.725 and dropped to $12.315 before settling in for the closing price of $12.38. OWL’s price has ranged from $8.06 to $14.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -386.40%. With a float of $426.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $441.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 350 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.86, operating margin of -100.12, and the pretax margin is -226.67.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 2.38%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 1,445,850. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 119,000 shares at a rate of $12.15, taking the stock ownership to the 43,396,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,980,000. This insider now owns 43,515,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -45.66 while generating a return on equity of -39.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -386.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.18 million, its volume of 3.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.23.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.46 billion, the company has a total of 1,394,996K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 823,880 K while annual income is -376,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 370,990 K while its latest quarter income was 2,060 K.