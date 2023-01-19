Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) last week performance was 20.25%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) started the day on January 18, 2023, with a price increase of 18.07% at $1.96. During the day, the stock rose to $2.12 and sunk to $1.71 before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZ posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$9.29.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -385.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3478, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8144.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 57 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.48, operating margin was -341.23 and Pretax Margin of -1495.27.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.14%, in contrast to 0.34% institutional ownership.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1500.56 while generating a return on equity of -888.70.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -385.90%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.48.

In the same vein, AZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.77.

Technical Analysis of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.2045.

Raw Stochastic average of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.38% that was higher than 109.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.