Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) last week performance was -2.55%

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) open the trading on January 18, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.70% to $146.48. During the day, the stock rose to $149.87 and sunk to $146.01 before settling in for the price of $149.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRI posted a 52-week range of $110.96-$152.08.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $122.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $143.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.73.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 178956 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.87, operating margin was +12.06 and Pretax Margin of +11.36.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Restaurants industry. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 92.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 13, this organization’s SVP, Chief Development Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 147.99, making the entire transaction reach 739,942 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,368. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 10, Company’s SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr sold 2,229 for 150.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 334,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,328 in total.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 8/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.56) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 38.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.18, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.07.

In the same vein, DRI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.26, a figure that is expected to reach 2.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

[Darden Restaurants Inc., DRI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.69% While, its Average True Range was 2.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.62% that was lower than 25.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.