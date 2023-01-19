Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) last week performance was 3.63%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 18, 2023, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.48% to $7.99. During the day, the stock rose to $8.40 and sunk to $7.96 before settling in for the price of $8.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPRO posted a 52-week range of $6.11-$21.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 205.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $996.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 132 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.37, operating margin was +69.69 and Pretax Margin of +88.65.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Open Lending Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.10%, in contrast to 93.70% institutional ownership.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +67.74 while generating a return on equity of 157.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 205.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.22, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.99.

In the same vein, LPRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Open Lending Corporation, LPRO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.47 million was inferior to the volume of 0.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.25% that was lower than 62.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.