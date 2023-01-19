Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is 2.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) open the trading on January 18, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.72% to $49.86. During the day, the stock rose to $50.70 and sunk to $49.82 before settling in for the price of $50.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QGEN posted a 52-week range of $40.38-$51.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $48.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.58.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Qiagen N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.60%, in contrast to 71.40% institutional ownership.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.47) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qiagen N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qiagen N.V. (QGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.79, and its Beta score is 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.46.

In the same vein, QGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

[Qiagen N.V., QGEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.07% that was lower than 26.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.