Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) EPS is poised to hit -1.94 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) started the day on January 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.54% at $16.50. During the day, the stock rose to $17.71 and sunk to $16.46 before settling in for the price of $16.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIVN posted a 52-week range of $15.82-$77.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $918.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $801.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.79.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10422 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1203.64, operating margin was -7672.73 and Pretax Margin of -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 69.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,257 shares at the rate of 34.28, making the entire transaction reach 111,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,894. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,235 for 34.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 497,149. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,151 in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.63) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.50% and is forecasted to reach -5.59 in the upcoming year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.48.

In the same vein, RIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -17.59, a figure that is expected to reach -1.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -5.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days Average volume was 30.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 27.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.96% that was lower than 75.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.