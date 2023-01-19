Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) last month volatility was 7.61%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 18, 2023, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) set off with pace as it heaved 3.41% to $3.03. During the day, the stock rose to $3.0619 and sunk to $2.91 before settling in for the price of $2.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STBX posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$46.21.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 805.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $134.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.39.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 17 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.11, operating margin was +67.58 and Pretax Margin of +67.59.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.44%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +45.72 while generating a return on equity of 308.38.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 805.50%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.38.

In the same vein, STBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06.

Technical Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., STBX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.28 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.03% that was lower than 89.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.