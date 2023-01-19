Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.16M

As on January 18, 2023, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) started slowly as it slid -2.70% to $1.80. During the day, the stock rose to $1.9085 and sunk to $1.76 before settling in for the price of $1.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LLAP posted a 52-week range of $1.29-$12.69.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $232.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9710, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6339.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Terran Orbital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.00%, in contrast to 41.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 11, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 7,411 shares at the rate of 1.51, making the entire transaction reach 11,191 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 946,395. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 11, Company’s 10% Owner sold 26,895 for 1.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,611. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,173,401 in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.19.

In the same vein, LLAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -22.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Terran Orbital Corporation, LLAP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.82 million was better the volume of 0.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.1578.

Raw Stochastic average of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.34% that was lower than 96.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.