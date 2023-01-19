Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) EPS growth this year is -236.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) established initial surge of 0.44% at $11.40, as the Stock market unbolted on January 18, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $11.81 and sunk to $11.34 before settling in for the price of $11.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWKS posted a 52-week range of $7.61-$24.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -236.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $311.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.38.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 12500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.92, operating margin was +2.58 and Pretax Margin of -1.26.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Thoughtworks Holding Inc. industry. Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 26.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 8.00, making the entire transaction reach 200,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,163. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s CEO Thoughtworks North America sold 4,124 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,992. This particular insider is now the holder of 469,401 in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2.21 while generating a return on equity of -3.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -236.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 63.63.

In the same vein, TWKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Thoughtworks Holding Inc., TWKS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.39% that was lower than 60.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.