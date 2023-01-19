Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,076 M

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) on January 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $72.30, soaring 0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.125 and dropped to $71.35 before settling in for the closing price of $71.61. Within the past 52 weeks, TW’s price has moved between $51.47 and $92.52.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 16.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.90%. With a float of $110.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1046 employees.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tradeweb Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 880,154. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 13,838 shares at a rate of $63.60, taking the stock ownership to the 37,475 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 11,096 for $63.62, making the entire transaction worth $705,889. This insider now owns 24,302 shares in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.58% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) raw stochastic average was set at 96.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.17 in the near term. At $74.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $74.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.62.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.86 billion based on 234,359K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,076 M and income totals 226,830 K. The company made 287,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 69,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.