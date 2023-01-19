Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

VIAV (Viavi Solutions Inc.) dropped -0.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Company News

January 17, 2023, Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) trading session started at the price of $11.28, that was -0.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.44 and dropped to $11.18 before settling in for the closing price of $11.24. A 52-week range for VIAV has been $9.99 – $17.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 9.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -76.50%. With a float of $223.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3600 employees.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Viavi Solutions Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 34,162. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,100 shares at a rate of $11.02, taking the stock ownership to the 862,286 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President & CEO sold 24,355 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $263,034. This insider now owns 865,386 shares in total.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -37.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Looking closely at Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s (VIAV) raw stochastic average was set at 22.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.45. However, in the short run, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.36. Second resistance stands at $11.53. The third major resistance level sits at $11.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.84.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) Key Stats

There are 226,358K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.56 billion. As of now, sales total 1,292 M while income totals 15,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 310,200 K while its last quarter net income were 32,600 K.

