Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) last month volatility was 2.33%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) started the day on January 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.01% at $25.46. During the day, the stock rose to $26.20 and sunk to $25.36 before settling in for the price of $26.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDS posted a 52-week range of $17.12-$26.79.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.90 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.90 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.89.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3684 employees. It has generated 2,517,803 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 717,151. The stock had 20.64 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.55, operating margin was +39.28 and Pretax Margin of +47.26.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +28.48 while generating a return on equity of 15.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.67.

In the same vein, WDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.15.

Technical Analysis of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE: WDS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.20% that was lower than 42.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.