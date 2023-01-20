AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) 14-day ATR is 0.44: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price increase of 28.18% at $3.07. During the day, the stock rose to $3.15 and sunk to $2.33 before settling in for the price of $2.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APCX posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$3.30.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 89.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.76, operating margin was -21852.66 and Pretax Margin of -22396.88.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. AppTech Payments Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -22396.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 131.40.

In the same vein, APCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.26 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 189.19% that was lower than 204.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.