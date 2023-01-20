ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is 12.59% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) flaunted slowness of -0.90% at $652.29, as the Stock market unbolted on January 18, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $676.11 and sunk to $651.54 before settling in for the price of $658.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASML posted a 52-week range of $363.15-$741.07.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 22.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 69.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $399.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $399.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $256.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $583.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $532.38.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 34720 workers. It has generated 623,254 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 197,020. The stock had 4.72 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.86, operating margin was +35.12 and Pretax Margin of +36.03.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ASML Holding N.V. industry. ASML Holding N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 19.50% institutional ownership.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $4.01) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +31.61 while generating a return on equity of 49.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 69.10% and is forecasted to reach 19.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 19.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.14, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.00.

In the same vein, ASML’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.12, a figure that is expected to reach 4.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ASML Holding N.V., ASML]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.14% While, its Average True Range was 19.03.

Raw Stochastic average of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.56% that was lower than 52.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.