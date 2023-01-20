Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Open at price of $5.91: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on January 19, 2023, Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) started slowly as it slid -5.08% to $5.79. During the day, the stock rose to $6.0999 and sunk to $5.62 before settling in for the price of $6.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEPU posted a 52-week range of $2.73-$6.93.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $151.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.28.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.21, operating margin was +46.51 and Pretax Margin of +14.34.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.30 while generating a return on equity of -0.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in the upcoming year.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.03.

In the same vein, CEPU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.17, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Central Puerto S.A., CEPU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.4 million was better the volume of 0.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.55% that was higher than 55.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.