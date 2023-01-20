Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) surge 17.28% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price decrease of -8.08% at $0.34. During the day, the stock rose to $0.37 and sunk to $0.30 before settling in for the price of $0.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEMI posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$1.24.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 21.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2803, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5326.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.08%, in contrast to 8.80% institutional ownership.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, CEMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19.

Technical Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0502.

Raw Stochastic average of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.38% that was higher than 102.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.