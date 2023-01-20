Search
Steve Mayer
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.93 million

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price increase of 23.07% at $0.28. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3018 and sunk to $0.2229 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNXA posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$21.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -86.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2211.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8 employees. It has generated 1,350,527 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,324,345. The stock had 28.34 Receivables turnover and 3.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.89, operating margin was -34.49 and Pretax Margin of -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Leisure Industry. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.10%, in contrast to 8.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 0.79, making the entire transaction reach 3,968 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,265,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 07, Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for 0.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,723. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,270,000 in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -86.20%.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, CNXA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -16.09.

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.55 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.0426.

Raw Stochastic average of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.85% that was lower than 183.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

