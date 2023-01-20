Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $20.59M

Markets

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.87% at $3.32. During the day, the stock rose to $3.41 and sunk to $3.28 before settling in for the price of $3.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CS posted a 52-week range of $2.89-$9.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -11.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -163.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.40 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.51 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.18.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 51680 employees. It has generated 523,867 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +3.18 and Pretax Margin of -2.29.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Credit Suisse Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -163.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in the upcoming year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.10.

In the same vein, CS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.04, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), its last 5-days Average volume was 20.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 18.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.09% that was lower than 75.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

