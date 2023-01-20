Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.20M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 18, 2023, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.49% to $16.06. During the day, the stock rose to $17.45 and sunk to $15.25 before settling in for the price of $17.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DWAC posted a 52-week range of $14.80-$101.87.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $558.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.44.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.78%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.98.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34.

In the same vein, DWAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30.

Technical Analysis of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Digital World Acquisition Corp., DWAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.6 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.90% that was lower than 126.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.