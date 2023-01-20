E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $970.83K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 19, 2023, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.59% to $0.41. During the day, the stock rose to $0.42 and sunk to $0.39 before settling in for the price of $0.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EJH posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$22.80.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -166.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5969, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.6274.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 526 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.36, operating margin was -1.34 and Pretax Margin of -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Personal Services industry. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.56%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -166.00%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, EJH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78.

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Going through the that latest performance of [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.13 million was inferior to the volume of 1.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.0982.

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.53% that was lower than 220.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.