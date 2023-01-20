Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $45.86: Right on the Precipice

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) open the trading on January 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.55% to $66.19. During the day, the stock rose to $67.34 and sunk to $63.0035 before settling in for the price of $67.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXAS posted a 52-week range of $29.27-$84.31.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 77.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 36.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.86.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Exact Sciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 09, this organization’s EVP, Human Resources sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 60.00, making the entire transaction reach 60,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,090. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 12, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 16,872 for 31.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 529,275. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,654 in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$1.07) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 36.20% and is forecasted to reach -2.46 in the upcoming year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.83.

In the same vein, EXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

[Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.55% While, its Average True Range was 3.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.55% that was higher than 77.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.