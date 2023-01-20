Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is predicted to post EPS of 1.51 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) open the trading on January 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.51% to $132.16. During the day, the stock rose to $133.36 and sunk to $131.44 before settling in for the price of $132.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMB posted a 52-week range of $108.74-$144.57.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $337.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $336.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $134.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 45000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.59, operating margin was +14.68 and Pretax Margin of +11.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.16%, in contrast to 77.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 41,698 shares at the rate of 140.08, making the entire transaction reach 5,840,943 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,593. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s President, APAC sold 2,069 for 137.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 283,801. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,102 in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.44) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.33 while generating a return on equity of 318.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.08, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 147.06.

In the same vein, KMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.27, a figure that is expected to reach 1.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

[Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KMB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.04% While, its Average True Range was 2.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.14% that was lower than 19.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.