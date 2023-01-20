Search
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.28 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 19, 2023, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) set off with pace as it heaved 5.51% to $0.27. During the day, the stock rose to $0.34 and sunk to $0.27 before settling in for the price of $0.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAVB posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$1.24.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -36.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2551, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5028.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.59, operating margin was -2269.07 and Pretax Margin of -2204.06.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.30%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2207.08 while generating a return on equity of -142.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.10%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 92.24.

In the same vein, NAVB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.57.

Technical Analysis of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., NAVB]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.36 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.0468.

Raw Stochastic average of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.58% that was higher than 98.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

