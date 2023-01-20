Neonode Inc. (NEON) Open at price of $12.75: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) flaunted slowness of -11.94% at $11.36, as the Stock market unbolted on January 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $14.75 and sunk to $11.13 before settling in for the price of $12.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEON posted a 52-week range of $3.30-$13.76.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $138.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.94.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 47 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.15, operating margin was -122.91 and Pretax Margin of -122.04.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Neonode Inc. industry. Neonode Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.03%, in contrast to 3.50% institutional ownership.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -110.52 while generating a return on equity of -33.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Neonode Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Neonode Inc. (NEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.13.

In the same vein, NEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Neonode Inc. (NEON)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Neonode Inc., NEON]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.13 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Neonode Inc. (NEON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 140.87% that was higher than 106.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.