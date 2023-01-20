No matter how cynical the overall market is BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) performance over the last week is recorded 121.01%

As on January 19, 2023, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) started slowly as it slid -3.11% to $1.87. During the day, the stock rose to $1.98 and sunk to $1.79 before settling in for the price of $1.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBAI posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$16.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $126.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $301.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0250, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.5012.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 665 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.40, operating margin was -53.90 and Pretax Margin of -84.13.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 97.83%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief Corp. Dev. Officer sold 4,462 shares at the rate of 0.90, making the entire transaction reach 4,016 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,343. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s Chief Corp. Dev. Officer sold 20,538 for 0.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,177. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,805 in total.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of -84.87 while generating a return on equity of -201.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.16.

In the same vein, BBAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., BBAI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 26.14 million was better the volume of 10.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.4130.

Raw Stochastic average of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 552.47% that was higher than 240.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.